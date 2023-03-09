INDIA

ED raids going on at 9 places in Kashmir

NewsWire
0
0

Enforcement directorate (ED) officials on Thursday were conducting raids at nine places in Kashmir in connection with the MBBS seats allotment racket to locals in different colleges of Pakistan.

Official sources told IANS that the sleuths of ED started raids at the places, including three in Srinagar district in connection with the allotment of MBBS seats to residents of J&K in different colleges in Pakistan.

These raids are also reportedly going on in Anantnag district as well.

Local police and the CRPF are assisting the ED officials in carrying out these raids.

Details are awaited

20230309-101003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hardik Pandya is playing on a different planet currently: Sanjay Manjrekar

    Punjab CM stops unscheduled, interacts with auto-rickshaw drivers

    CCI to complete anti-trust probe into Google Play Store in 60...

    Gurugram: GMDA worker terminated over flower pots theft