INDIA

ED raids Mannapuram Finance in Kerala

NewsWire
0
2

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at Kerala’s Mannapuram Finance in connection with allegations that the non-banking financial company (NBFC) collected funds from the public without the Reserve Bank of India’s approval.

The searches on Wednesday are being carried out at the premises of the company’s promoter and business.

Mannapuram Finance is a well-known NBFC in India that offers a range of financial services, including gold, microfinance, and housing loans.

The company, which has been in operation for over three decades, has a significant presence in South India.

The ED is yet to officially comment on the ongoing raids.

20230503-112402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Feeling lonely, we need more Indian athletes at top events: ...

    Justice Ujjal Bhuyan to be new Chief Justice of Telangana HC

    IIT Madras, Mphasis to boost applied research in quantum computing

    WPL 2023: UP Warriorz name Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy as captain