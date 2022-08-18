INDIA

ED raids places linked to Mukhtar Ansari in Delhi, UP

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was on Thursday conducting multiple raids at the premises belonging to Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader Mukhtar Ansari in connection with an alleged prevention of money laundering case.

The raids were being conducted in Delhi’s Ghazipur and in Uttar Pradesh.

The ED has not given any official statement in this respect so far.

The officials started conducting raids this morning.

Further details awaited.

Mafia don and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda jail,

