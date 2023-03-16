INDIA

ED raids premises linked to Franklin Templeton

NewsWire
0
0

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that they were conducting raids at the residential premises belonging to Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case.

The places where the ED is conducting search are said to be linked to Santosh Kamath, Chief Investing Officer-Fixed Income at Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund; Vivek Kudva, former head of Asia-Pacific (APAC) distribution; and his wife Roopa Kudva. According to information, Roopa is the head of Omidyar Network, India.

The firm has said that they will support the investigation agency in the probe and were willing to provide all the data and information sought by the anti-money laundering agency.

As of now the ED has not commented on the matter.

Sources said that the ED was examining account balance of the last three years of the firm. They were also seeking details of their whole business and foreign entities if any.

20230316-154203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong, BJP direct fight in 5 TN Assembly, 1 LS seats

    SKM condemns gruesome murder at Singhu border, disassociates from Nihangs

    Pinarayi Vijayan to go to people with controversial K-Rail project

    Telangana CM announces free Covid jabs for all