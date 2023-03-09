INDIA

ED raids premises linked to two separatist leaders in J&K (Ld)

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted raids at the premises belonging to two separatist leaders — Hurriyat Conference’s Qazi Yasir, and J&K Salvation Movement chairman Zaffar Bhat in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case.

The case is related to the MBBS seats allotment racket to residents of Jammu and Kashmir in different colleges in Pakistan.

According to information, the ED team along with local police conducted raids this morning at the house of Mohammad Akbar Bhat alias Zaffar Bhat.

Another team of ED raided the house of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir in Anantnag’s Qazi Mohalla.

A total of nine premises were being raided.

As of now the ED has not commented on the matter.

