INDIA

ED raids premises of Agrani Homes Pvt Ltd for cheating homebuyers

NewsWire
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Thursday that it carried out searches at eight locations, including the premises Agrani Homes Pvt Ltd, its CMD Alok Kumar Singh, and others in a case of cheating prospective homebuyers.

The searches were carried out in Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow and Delhi.

The ED had initiated investigation against Agrani Homes Pvt. Ltd., its CMD Alok Kumar and others on the basis of eight FIRs registered against Kumar and his relatives at different police stations in Patna.

“More than 73 complaints were received against Agrani Homes Pvt Ltd, its CMD Alok Kumar Singh and others by the ED wherein it was mentioned that the company cheated prospective homebuyers of a sum of Rs 9.73 crore,” the ED said.

Investigation has revealed that Agrani group of companies and its director cheated prospective homebuyers and illegally diverted their deposits for acquiring properties in their own names or in the names of other companies.

During the searches, incriminating documents such as sale deeds of properties purchased by Alok Kumar in his name and in the name of his company were found and seized. A total of 119 bank accounts, four insurance policies and two luxury vehicles in the name of Agrani Homes Pvt Ltd and its directors have also been seized.

Other incriminating physical and digital materials found during the searches have also been seized for further examination.

