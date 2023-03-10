Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids in 15 locations of RJD president Lalu Yadav’s relatives and close associates for possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

Of the 15 places, one belongs to Abu Dujana, the former RJD MLA of RJD and close associate of Lalu Prasad Yadav. A team of ED officials conducted raids at the house and office of Abu Dujana in Phulwarisharif locality this morning. He is facing charges under the disproportionate assets act,

Dujana was elected as RJD MLA from Sursand in Sitamarhi district in the past. He also owns a real estate company M/s Meridian Construction Private Ltd which was constructing a big mall at Saguna Mor of Danapur in Patna district.

The mall reportedly belongs to the former chief minister’s family. On ED’s complaint, a special court has put the construction of this mall on halt.

Besides Patna, raids are also underway in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and some other places.

Sources said that ED is conducting raids at houses and offices of Hema Yadav, Ragini Yadav and Chanda Yadav — all three daughters of Lalu Yadav.

Earlier, CBI had quizzed former CM Rabri Devi, Lalu Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti in connection with IRCTC land-for-job case.

