INDIA

ED raids properties of Lalu Prasad’s close aide Abu Dujana in Patna

NewsWire
0
0

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids in 15 locations of RJD president Lalu Yadav’s relatives and close associates for possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

Of the 15 places, one belongs to Abu Dujana, the former RJD MLA of RJD and close associate of Lalu Prasad Yadav. A team of ED officials conducted raids at the house and office of Abu Dujana in Phulwarisharif locality this morning. He is facing charges under the disproportionate assets act,

Dujana was elected as RJD MLA from Sursand in Sitamarhi district in the past. He also owns a real estate company M/s Meridian Construction Private Ltd which was constructing a big mall at Saguna Mor of Danapur in Patna district.

The mall reportedly belongs to the former chief minister’s family. On ED’s complaint, a special court has put the construction of this mall on halt.

Besides Patna, raids are also underway in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and some other places.

Sources said that ED is conducting raids at houses and offices of Hema Yadav, Ragini Yadav and Chanda Yadav — all three daughters of Lalu Yadav.

Earlier, CBI had quizzed former CM Rabri Devi, Lalu Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti in connection with IRCTC land-for-job case.

20230310-135004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘All options open, including joining the BJP’: RCP Singh

    Malayalam director Anil ventures into Tamil cinema with ‘Saayavanam’

    Around 11% voter turnout in Meghalaya polls till 9 a.m.

    Torn between trouble-ridden forest home and prospect of better life, Barnawapara...