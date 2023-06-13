Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Tuesday counducted raids at the residences of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok at Karur, his hometown in connection with money laundering probe.

Earlier, in May, the Income-Tax department had conducted marathon raids at the residences of Senthil Balaji and his associates. The I-T officials were “manhandled and physically assaulted” leading to the arrest of several people closely connected to his brother Ashok.

The department had conducted raids at the residences and offices of several persons who are reportedly close to the minister including some contractors.

The DMK had accused the Central government of using agencies like the Income-Tax department to “avenge” opposition leaders. DMK organising secretary R. S. Bharathi alleged that the Central government was acting against the party leaders as it was unable to “digest the popularity of the DMK and its leaders in Tamil Nadu”.

Senthil Balaji is a powerful DMK leader who had switched to the party from the AIADMK. The Minister is in- charge of Electricity as well as Prohibition and Excise.

