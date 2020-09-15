ED registers PMLA case against Vikas Dubey, accomplices

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Over two months after dreaded Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead in a police encounter, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Tuesday that it had registered a money-laundering case against him and several of his accomplices.

“We have registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Dubey and his gang members,” an ED official told IANS.

The official said that the ED will identify properties of Dubey and his gang members and attach these under the PMLA as proceeds of crime.

The official said that it has taken over investigation into the money-laundering angle to the case from the UP Police. In July, the ED had collected case documents from Uttar Pradesh Police.

Dubey was killed on July 10, seven days after he and his accomplices killed eight police personnel in his native village Bikru in Kanpur district.

More than two dozen accused in the Bikru shootout were arrested by UP STF and sent to jail while six others, including Dubey, were gunned down in separate encounters. Seven accused had surrendered in a special court.

