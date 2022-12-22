Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday approached the lower court at Dubrajpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal seeking details of the attempt to murder case in which the court remanded Trinamool Congress strongman and the party’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal to seven days of police custody on December 20.

Incidentally, the FIR in the case was filed on the evening of Monday, December 19, just a couple hours after the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi approved the production warrant allowing ED to take Anubrata Mondal to New Delhi for questioning at the agency’s headquarter in the national capital in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint filed by former Trinamool Congress panchayat member, Shibthakur Mondal, who accused Anubrata Mondal of making attempts to choke him at a party office before the West Bengal assembly election in 2021.

ED sources said that the surfacing of the new case has halted the central agency’s attempt to take Anubrata Mondal to New Delhi, their sleuths are keeping a close watch on the new development. That is why, sources said, they want to be ready with the details of the new case and decide over their next course of action.

20221222-190203