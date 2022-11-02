INDIA

ED seeks report from Jharkhand govt on MGNREGA scam in state

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought a detailed report from the rural development department of Jharkhand government into the money laundering case linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds.

The ED has also sought information about the role of those involved in the scam so that action can be initiated against them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to sources, several IAS officers and political figures of the state might come under the radar of ED probe. In a letter to the rural development department, Vinod Kumar, Assistant Director (Intelligence) in the Enforcement Directorate, sought a report on the FIRs, chargesheets and action taken so far in the case.

Senior IAS officer Pooja Singhal was arrested and jailed in May this year in a money laundering case involving another MGNREGA-related scam.

Large scale discrepancies have been recorded in various districts of the state under the garb of buying materials for MGNREGA schemes, including purchases made in the name of bricks, stones, cattle sheds etc.

A year ago, then Rural Development Secretary Aradhana Patnaik had unearthed a case of suspicious withdrawal of Rs 200 crore under MGNREGA schemes. It was found that the amount was withdrawn in March 2020. Patnaik had ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

