INDIA

ED seize Rs 46.85L from Patliputra builders in Patna

By NewsWire
0
7

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 46.85 lakh from the residence of Managing Director of Patliputra builders Ltd, Anil Singh.

The action was taken on Tuesday night.

Singh is currently in jail after the ED had seized Rs 2.62 crore on October 29, 2021. And as part of the ongoing probe, ED again searched his house.

According to an ED official, Singh had taken money from home buyers, but had failed to deliver the properties on time. He is also booked under IPC section of attempt to murder and the Arms Act. The ED acted against him on the charges of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

The official further said that Singh had illegally amassed Rs 9,47,18,011 from the employees of some newspapers and publications Ltd to build a housing society. On failure to do so, the buyers went to the court, and following the directions of the court, he had to return the said amount. But, Singh did not return the money.

The ED is also looking after the two FIRs registered against him in Patna’s Kotwali police station and Alamganj police station. The charge sheet in both the cases has been filed in the court.

20220309-101402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

WMC SITE NETWORK PARTNERS

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.