The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has initiated investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against former Uttar Pradesh MLA Mukhtar Ansari and his aides on the basis of multiple FIRs lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

“During the investigation, it emerged that two more FIRs were lodged against Vikas Constructions by Uttar Pradesh Police for constructing godowns on public and government land after encroaching upon it. The godowns were constructed in Mau and Ghazipur district of UP. Vikas Constructions was being run by Afshan Ansari (Mukhtar’s wife) and her two brothers Atif Raza and Anwar Shahzad and other two persons Ravindra Narayan Singh and Zakir Hussain,” an official said.

According to the information, the Uttar Pradesh Police had already filed a chargesheet in one of the FIRs registered in Mau district of the state in which all the partners of Vikas Constructions were named accused.

The ED said that during the probe, it was revealed that rent to the tune of Rs 15 crore was collected by Vikas Construction from Food Corporation of India by renting out the godowns illegally constructed by encroaching public and government land in Mau and Ghazipur districts.

This rent was further used to purchase immovable properties in the name of Vikas Construction and Afshan Ansari.

After tracing out such immovable properties, the EDA has provisionally attached seven immovable properties worth Rs 1.48 crore. The circle rate of attached properties at the time of registration was Rs 3.42 crore.

