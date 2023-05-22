INDIA

ED seizes Audi car of ‘Golden Baba’ in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that during the course of investigation in a case against Jyoti Ranjan Beura a.k.a. Golden Baba, seized a high-end Audi Q5 car worth around Rs 51 lakh.

The ED said that it has seized the vehicle under the provisions of the PMLA.

‘Golden Baba’ has allegedly cheated people to the tune of Rs 5.50 crore in lieu of providing loans. The needy businessmen in Odisha, and common people were among his victims.

A case against him was filed by EOW, Bhubaneswar and then a chargesheet was filed as well. The ED’s case is based on this FIR.

“Golden Baba, in the capacity of the sole proprietor of Jyoti Trading & Co. had signed several agreements with various persons and entities to provide financial assistance in their business and received proceeds of crime as advance and defrauded by siphoning off the advance amount through creation of forged and fabricated documents and diverting the money received through the above act in various accounts opened in the name of Jyoti Trading & Co. (Proprietorship firm) and other companies controlled by him,” said the ED.

The official said that in this case, earlier, an amount of Rs 50.47 lakh in the three bank accounts maintained in the name of Golden Baba of Jyoti Trading & Co was frozen.

