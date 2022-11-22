The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that it has seized a high end Ford Endeavour (2L Titanum+ automatic vehicle) of an alleged woman blackmailer Archana Nag in an overnight search operation in connection with an ongoing PMLA investigation into the high profile sextortion racket run in and around the city of Bhubaneswar.

An ED official said that the vehicle was found to be abandoned without a number plate. The seized vehicle is valued at around Rs 40 lakhs.

In this matter, the ED earlier conducted searches on November 11 at seven premises (including residential premises and office) and several incriminating documents, digital evidence such as mobile phones and one SUV were seized.

The ED’s case is on the basis of the FIRs lodged at Nayapalli P.S., UPD, Bhubaneswar, Odisha in 2022. The police filed the FIR against Nag and Behera under various sections of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act.

The Odisha police had arrested Nag on October 6 and Chand on October 20. Both the accused were later remanded to judicial custody.

The ED after lodging the PMLA case, arrested Patra, an active and close associate of Nag. Patra was allegedly involved in acquiring and generating properties worth crores of rupees through extortion by way of honey-trapping high profile and rich people. He also secretly made their videos and threatened them that if money was not paid he would circulate the videos on social media.

One of the accused, Khageshwar has been arrested and is in ED custody.

