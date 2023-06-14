INDIA

ED seizes cash, documents in Uttarakhand paper leak case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday that it recently conducted searches at various locations in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the paper leak of exams conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC).

The search operation resulted in seizure/freezing of cash as well as bank balances amounting to Rs 1.14 crore.

The ED had initiated the investigation based on FIRs registered by the Uttarakhand Police against various persons regarding paper leak of exams conducted by the UKSSSC in Dehradun.

“During the investigation, it came to light that RMS Techno Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd, Lucknow, was the printing press where the question papers were being printed. The company played a major role in the leak. The exam papers were sold to a number of candidates for Rs 10-15 lakh each by the middlemen and employees of RMS Techno Solutions. Huge amount of money was taken by the accused persons from the potential candidates in lieu of leaking the papers to them,” the ED said.

An ED official said that during the course of investigation, it was also revealed that the accused persons built properties worth crores of rupees in a short span of time.

The ED action has resulted in seizure/freezing of cash as well as bank balances amounting to Rs 1.14 crore along with various incriminating documents, property papers and corroborative evidence to prove the offence of money laundering.

