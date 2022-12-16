INDIA

ED seizes jewellers’ assets worth Rs 177.8 cr for FEMA violations

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that it had seized movable and immovable properties worth Rs 177.8 crore of Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd and its Directors and promoters under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

An ED official said that Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd and its directors exported jewellery items to Al Marhaba Trading FZE, UAE, Sparkle Jewellery LLC, UAE, and Astha Jewellery LLC, UAE, which were all their associate companies under their control.

The export proceeds amounting to Rs 7,297 crore were deliberately not realised and intentionally not repatriated from the said companies abroad and were parked outside India by the jewellery house and its Directors and promoters in contravention of provisions of the FEMA, the official said,adding that a seizure of equal amount of assets in India has been made in exercise of power conferred by Section 37A of FEMA.

The ED is also investigating a case against the jewellery house under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

20221216-222603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Duleep Trophy: West Zone reduce South Zone to 154/6 at stumps,...

    Congress nominates Jeby Mather as its Rajya Sabha member from Kerala

    Tri-Service Andaman and Nicobar Command inducts Advanced Light Helicopter MK III

    Modi to speak to Himachal health workers, vaccinated persons on Monday