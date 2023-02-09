INDIA

ED seizes Rs 1.4 cr during property dealing in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that they laid a trap and conducted a search operation this month at the office of Gajraj Group situated at Earle Street, Kolkata, which led to the recovery of Rs 1.4 crore cash and incriminating documents.

The ED added that a specific intelligence input was gathered that one highly influential political person was making an attempt to launder the proceeds of crime originating from coal smuggling through his close confidante Manjit Singh Grewal a.k.a Jitti Bhai. This information was developed and a raid was conducted by the officials.

The ED said that this money was unaccounted cash part of the total cash payment of nearly Rs nine crore for a property called Salasar Guest House at undervalued price.

“The market value of this property is more than Rs 12 crore, however deed value of the same is shown around Rs three crore. This money was part of the agreed differential amount to be paid in cash from the proceeds generated from coal smuggling,” the ED added.

An ED official said that on February 8 registry of the property was done at undervalued price at the office of Additional Sub Registrar, Alipore, and cash was being exchanged at the office of Vikram Sakaria of Gajraj Group. At the same time, the ED searched the said premise and recovered Rs 1.4 crore proceeds of crime from there.

“Preliminary analysis of material on record suggests a greater nexus and it appears that this person was also involved in handling of illegal cash of the Minister,” the official added.

