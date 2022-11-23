INDIA

ED seizes Rs 16 cr of Hyderabad-based firm for FEMA violation

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that they have seized Rs 16 crore belonging to Hyderabad-based company, Alphageo (India) Limited, in the form of fixed deposit under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, (FEMA).

An investigation against Alphageo India Limited was initiated by the ED on the basis of information received that the company had transferred and parked certain funds in the United Arab Emirates in contravention to the provisions of the FEMA.

During investigation, it was revealed that Alphageo is engaged in providing seismic survey services to various oil exploration and production companies in India and abroad. The company has been importing various equipment for seismic data acquisition from several suppliers based in France, Singapore, Netherlands, etc.

The ED came to know that equipment for seismic data acquisition were directly received from various suppliers by Alphageo, however the payment for the same has been routed through an entity Matrix Group DMCC, maintained and controlled by Rajiv Saxena, a Chartered Accountant based in Dubai and a hawala operator for these imports.

The ED also learnt that by way of over invoicing import bills for these imports, Alphageo has parked funds into the account of Matrix Group DMCC for the personal benefit of Dinesh Alla, Chairman and Managing Director of Alphageo (India) Limited in contravention of provisions of FEMA Act.

“Investigation revealed that an amount of USD 25,34,628 was held outside India which was a clear violation of section 4 of FEMA. Therefore, the equivalent value of the foreign funds parked in the United Arab Emirates by Alphageo amounting to Rs 16 crore has been seized in India under Section 37A of FEMA,” said the ED.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20221123-180205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha MLA sent to judicial custody for ‘assaulting’ BJP leader

    Missed opportunity: Purab on not getting a scene with Pankaj in...

    Youth killed over interfaith love, K’taka town tense

    MVA: Give loudspeakers ‘ultimatum’ in your home, ban hits Hindus more