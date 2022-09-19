The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that it had recovered US dollars, worth Rs 1.03 crore, from a woman passenger at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International airport in Kolkata.

An ED official said that input was received from the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs at the airport that a woman named Sangeeta Devi had been intercepted along with foreign exchange. Search and seizure under the Foreign Exchange Management Act was conducted and 1,300 $100 notes, amounting to a total of Rs 1.03 crore, were found in her possession.

“Sangeeta failed to provide the source of the foreign exchange found in her possession and the purpose of travelling with such a huge amount of foreign exchange. On her failure to provide any explanation for the possession of the huge amount of foreign currency, the same was seized,” the official said, adding that a case under relevant sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was lodged in this connection.

