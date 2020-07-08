ED serves notice to TMC leaders in Narada probe

Kolkata, July 8 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served a fresh notice to West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in connection with the Narada sting operation.

The Narada sting was shot in 2014 by Mathew Samuel but was aired in 2016.

According to sources, the ED notice was served to as many as 11 senior TMC leaders, including three cabinet members, in connection with the Narada probe.

The list included the names of state urban development and municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim, panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee and transport minister Subhendu Adhikari and the party’s three Lok Sabha MPs — Sougata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Prasun Banerjee.

Sources said the notice has asked all the leaders to respond by July 31 but it doesn’t require any physical presence. The central agency has sought details of their bank accounts.

–IANS

