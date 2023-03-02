ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Ed Sheeran announces new album, reveals wife had tumour during pregnancy

NewsWire
0
0

‘Shape of You’ hitmaker Ed Sheeran is back with the latest installment of his mathematical albums.

With – (pronounced Subtract), he’ll cover a difficult period that spurred him to musically reflect on his “deepest, darkest thoughts”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I had been working on ‘Subtract’ for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art,” he said.

Her further mentioned, quoted by ‘People’, “Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts”.

“Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth,” he continued of wife Cherry Seaborn, whom he welcomed a second daughter with in May of last year.

“My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety,” added the singer, 32, referencing a plagiarism lawsuit involving his song “Shape of You.” “I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.”

‘People’ further states that he added that this inspired him to put out an album that accurately represented what he was experiencing.

“It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life,” he said. “This is last February’s diary entry and my way of making sense of it. This is ‘Subtract'”.

20230302-103803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ryan Reynolds: I fell in love with character of Guy from...

    Cardi B’s 4-year-old sings to Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’in Insta video

    BTS star Jungkook’s solo hit ‘Euphoria’ sells over 500k units in...

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are married! A romance 20 years in...