Ed Sheeran has great sense of humour: Himesh Patel

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) “Yesterday” star Himesh Patel had great fun working with popular singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, and is impressed with his sense of humour.

Himesh worked with Sheeran on “Yesterday”, a film inspired by The Beatles, and directed by Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle. It also stars Lily James.

Opening up about his experience of working on the film, Himesh told IANS: “It was fantastic. Danny is such a wonderful director. He is so energetic. I had a lot of fun. Lily was gracious, fun, kind and generous. I learnt a lot from her since it is my first film and she has done lots of great work.”

Talking about Sheeran, he said: “Ed was really great. He has a great sense of humour and he didn’t come with any of the sense of who he is. He just came and acted with us like anyone else did.”

“Yesterday” released in India on July 12.

