Ed Sheeran plays a homeless drug addict in new action-comedy film

‘Shape of You’ hitmaker Ed Sheeran is set to shock fans as he will soon be seen playing a homeless drug addict in a new action-comedy film.

The 32-year-old musician will star opposite Denise van Outen, Jennifer Saunders, Jaime Winstone, Peter Serafinowicz and Kevin Bishop in a big screen adventure that was filmed in London last year, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The film is titled ‘Sumotherhood’ and has been written and directed by Adam Deacon.

In the past, Ed has caused upset in the acting world when he was crowbarred into an episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ but has also managed to bag appearances on ‘Home and Away’, ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’.

As per Mirror.co.uk, it is unclear the extent to which Ed will feature in the new film, but will be a rare instance where he is playing a character rather than himself on screen.

A source told The Sun: “Ed plays this bloke who’s not got a home and looks like a crack addict.”

