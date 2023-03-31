ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Ed Sheeran ‘wouldn’t mind’ showing up in a reality TV show

NewsWire
0
0

‘Shape of You’ hitmaker Ed Sheeran revealed he wouldn’t mind showing up in a reality TV show as it “looks fun”, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 32-year-old talked about the idea of showing up in the hit series, ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ during an appearance on the ‘Jonathan Ross Show’.

The singer sits down with Russell Crowe, Lily Allen, Michael Buble and Desiree Burch in the upcoming episode.

He said, as quoted by Mirror.co.uk, “The one I would do is probably I’m A Celebrity…(Get Me Out Of Here!) it looks quite fun. Genuinely. It looks fun. If I had time off, you go in a jungle with a bunch of people you sort of know. I’m not going to do it – I do like the idea of it”.

As per Mirror.co.uk, in recent weeks, Ed has opened up about his personal life, including how he developed an eating disorder after comparing himself to pop stars like Justin Bieber.

The singer previously said he began struggling with his body image after he collaborated with Justin and Shawn Mendes, who have “fantastic figures”.

20230331-142003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taylor Swift wants to direct movies

    Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck release video from joint album

    Constance Wu says she was raped by aspiring writer during date

    Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana’s necklace