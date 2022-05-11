INDIA

ED sleuths raid premises of reputed builder in Kolkata

The sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday raided the offices and residences of Abhijit Sen, a reputed builder in Kolkata.

ED sources said that the raids were conducted in connection with Sen’s company, Abhijita Constructions. Besides Kolkata, the said company also has offices in Ranchi.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at five places, including the offices and residences of Sen in Jodhupur Park, South City Mall and Deshapriyo Park in south Kolkata and Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of the city since Wednesday morning.

ED officials alleged that initially they were denied entry and they even had to climb the boundary walls to get entry. Sen also got engaged in a heated conversation with the ED officials.

It has been learnt that the raids were conducted in connection with a financial embezzlement in Jharkhand amounting to few crores of rupees involving a bureaucrat of that state.

Initially, Sen started his business in Jharkhand, but later he expanded his real estate construction business in Kolkata. ED sources said that he is believed to be well-connected with political personalities in both West Bengal and Jharkhand.

20220511-163804

