ED summons Bengali superstar Prosenjit for questioning, actor to cooperate

New Delhi/Santiniketan, July 9 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee to appear before it on July 19 in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

A senior ED official told IANS that Chatterjee would be questioned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED registered a case on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Prosenjit, who is presently in Santinketan in Birbhum district in connection with a web series promotion, said the notice has been sent to his production house, and not directly to him.

“The letter has been given not to me, but to my company. But as an honest and responsible citizen, I am respectful towards all rules and regulations. If they want my cooperation, I will cooperate 100 per cent as per the law. I will do it spontaneously. Nobody is above the law of the land.

“Whatever support they need, if they want to sit with me, or if they need any clarification, I will do it,” he said.

According to ED officials, the Rose Valley ponzi scheme scam run by the group’s Chairman Gautam Kundu was unearthed in 2013.

The group allegedly floated 27 companies to run various schemes and collected Rs 17,520 crore from depositors in West Bengal, Assam and Bihar.

The ED, which is investigating the scam along with the CBI, has attached assets including resorts, hotels and land worth Rs 2,300 crore and recovered incriminating documents, gold ornaments and precious stones worth Rs 40 crore during searches at the showrooms of a jewellery house in connection with the scam.

–IANS

ssp/aks/mr/arm