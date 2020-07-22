ED summons business partner of Raj CM’s son for questioning

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Amid political crisis in Rajasthan, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued fresh summons to the business partner of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot in a money laundering case.

Investor Ratan Kant Sharma, close aide of Vaibhav Gehlot, Ashok Gehlot’s son, has been asked to appear before the agency sleuths no Monday in Jaipur.

Sharma had allegedly received around Rs 96.7 crore from Mauritius and has stakes in Hotel Fairmont.

The ED last week carried out searches at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur in connection with the case.

Sharma was summoned by the ED two days ago, however, he did not join the probe.

The agency suspects that large scale overseas transactions have taken place.

The Income Tax department had also summoned Sharma earlier last week for questioning.

–IANS

