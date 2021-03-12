The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned three prominent leaders of the Trinamool Congress, including former minister Madan Mitra, in connection with its probe into the Saradha chit fund case, just ahead of the eight-phase Assembly elections in the state starting March 27.

According to the ED officials, the agency has summoned former Trinamool Rajya Sabha members journalist Ahmed Hassan Imran and businessman Swapan Sadhan Bose along with Mitra for questioning on March 17, 18 and 19, respectively.

Mitra is Trinamool Congress’ candidate from Kamarhati for the forthcoming state elections. a former Transport Minister in the state, Mitra was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2014 in connection with the multi-crore Saradha scam. He was released on bail two years later in 2016.

Last week, the ED had summoned noted Bengali artist Subhaprasanna Bhattacharjee and Trinamool MLA Samir Chakraborty for questioning in connection with the case.

On March 2 this year, the ED had questioned former Rajya Sabha member and Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for over eight hours in connection with the case.

The Saradha scam came to light in April 2013 and is estimated at over Rs 10,000 crore. The ED has filed a case on the basis of the FIR lodged by the CBI.

Polling to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases — on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.

–IANS

