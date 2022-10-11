INDIA

ED summons India Ahead MD, others in Delhi excise policy scam case

In a latest development in connection with Delhi’s excise policy scam involving Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned India Ahead TV’s Managing Director Gautam Mootha and Andhra Prabha, sources said on Tuesday.

They will be quizzed by the elite anti-money laundering agency, added the sources.

As of now three persons have been arrested in the case — two by the Central Bureau of Investigation and one by the ED.

On September 27, the CBI had arrested Vijay Nair in the excise scam. A day later, the ED arrested Sameer Mahendru, one of the prime accused and a Jor Bagh-based businessman.

After interrogating Nair and conducting raids in Hyderabad, the CBI on October 10, arrested Abhishek Boinpally, a Hyderabad-based businessman from Delhi.

After the arrest of Bonaipally, the ED has now summoned Gautam Mootha, the MD of India Ahead News.

Sources said that Bonaipally used to work with Robin distribution, the firm which allegedly helped in parking the Proceeds of Crime. Mootha will be questioned in the parking of the benefits.

Arjun Pandey of India Ahead News is already an alleged accused in the case.

