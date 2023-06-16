INDIA

ED summons TN Minister Senthil Balaji’s brother, others for questioning

NewsWire
0
0

In more troubles for arrested Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned his brother R.V. Ashok Kumar, personal assistant B. Shanmugam and others for questioning next week in an alleged cash-for-jobs linked money laundering case, sources said on Friday.

The minister was arrested by the ED early on Wednesday in connection with the case after 18 hours of quizzing at his official residence. The ED sleuths had also raided his office in the Secretariat after questioning him .

A financial probe agency source here said that the agency has summoned Balaji’s brother and his personal assistant for questioning next week as well as one woman, who is said to be linked to an alleged benami land deal.

Since his arrest on Wednesday, Balaji is currently in hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The ED had dubbed the minister as “prime suspect” in the cash-for-jobs case, and claimed in in its custody papers that alleged unaccounted cash deposits worth about Rs 1.60 crore were made in the bank accounts of Balaji and his wife.

The case against Balaji and his aides pertains to his tenure as the state Transport Minister in the AIADMK government during 2011-15.

20230616-220005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Firm demand, low global inventory to keep aluminium prices elevated: ICRA

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Sajid Khan becomes new captain of house

    Suniel Shetty looks forward to ‘being back on set with Akki’...

    IPL 2023: ‘Well, you’ve decided it’s my last’, Dhoni’s cheeky reply...