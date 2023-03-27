The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has taken physical possession of 15 land parcels situated in Gurugram worth Rs 245.05 crore belonging to the Trikar Group (a benami group of Chandras of Unitech Ltd).

The ED had registered a money laundering case against Unitech Group on August 6, 2018.

During the course of investigation, the ED arrested five individuals namely Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra, Ramesh Chandra, Preeti Chandra and Rajesh Malik.

Later, two chargesheets were filed in this matter.

The ED official said that as of now, they conducted 45 searches in the matter and proceeds of crime of Rs 7,612 crore have been identified till this date.

“Through 16 provisional attachment orders, various domestic and overseas assets having total value of Rs 1,132.55 crore have been attached. The attachment includes the attachment of assets of Carnoustie Group, Shivalik Group, Trikar Group and the assets of Shell, Benami and personal companies of Chandras,” the official said.

