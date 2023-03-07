The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning former Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

ED sources told IANS that they had the necessary permission to quiz Sisodia for three consecutive days.

The ED team reached Tihar Jail at 11 a.m. There are possibilities that ED might arrest Sisodia after the questioning.

The ED is questioning him in connection with the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the AAP party/leaders received through hawala channels from a South Group.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and later remanded to judicial custody by Rouse Avenue District Courts. His bail plea is also pending before the court which will hear it on March 10.

