ED team to question Sisodia in Tihar Jail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday will interrogate former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

The ED has taken the necessary permissions from the authorities concerned and a team will be in the jail at 11 a.m.

There are possibilities that the ED might arrest Sisodia after the questioning.

The ED will question him in connection with the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the AAP party/leaders allegedly received through hawala channels from a South Group.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and later remanded to judicial custody by Rouse Avenue District Courts. His bail plea is also pending before the court which will hear it on March 10.

The ED has filed two charge sheets, a main and a supplementary charge sheet, in the case and has made 11 arrests so far.

