INDIA

ED to confront YSR Congress MP with accused Pillai in Delhi excise policy case today

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to confront Ongole YSR Congress MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy with Arun Ramachandra Pillai in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

Reddy was summoned on Friday by the probe agency to join the investigation on Saturday.

The MP’s son, Magunta Raghava Reddy, was earlier arrested in the scam.

The ED has claimed in the supplementary charge sheet that Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a South Group, whose prominent persons are Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The ED had arrested Punjab-based businessman Gautam Malhotra and one Rajesh Joshi, an aide of Vijay Nair. It was alleged that Joshi got money from Nair for Goa Election. The ED has alleged that this money was proceeds of crime generated through the excise policy scam. Their interrogation had led to the arrest of Magunta Raghava Reddy.

Now, the ED is further probing the matter.

20230318-085002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shastri backs SKY to bat at number five for India in...

    TN health minister writes to Centre seeking 1 crore vax doses

    Congress wooing Patidar leader, talking to PK for Gujarat polls

    Health Ministry joins ShareChat, Moj to spread Covid vax awareness