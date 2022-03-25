The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday informed the Supreme Court that the wife of jailed former Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra was actively involved in a huge money laundering operation, and she was operating from the UAE. The ED added they have found various assets in Cayman Islands, Mauritius, Singapore etc.

Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, representing the ED, submitted before a bench comprising Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah that “this is a person who acquired a Dominican Republic passport, a country with which we do not have an extradition treaty. We have burnt our fingers in the past.”

Divan added that Preeti Chandra attempted to flee the country in March last year, prevented by a lookout circular, and she has offspring in the US, holding the US passport, and also substantial assets abroad. “She has been an active actor in the entire matter. She was running operations from the UAE…huge money laundering operation. Have various assets in Cayman Islands, Mauritius, Singapore…,” submitted Divan.

She further added that Preeti was involved in running the operations through Trikar Group and actively participated in huge transactions from the Unitech Group to other entities.

Divan said Preeti was actively involved with the jail officials, who handed over messages to her husband and his brother. “I will just caution, there is an apprehension the department has…the accused have gone to the neighbouring country by road and then taken off to another country,” said Divan.

The ED’s response came on a plea filed by Preeti Chandra seeking interim bail to take part in the last rites of her maternal grandmother. Divan insisted that senior police officials should accompany her, if court allows her to participate in the last rites. Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, representing Preeti Chandra, submitted that the Dominican Republic citizenship was acquired in April 2016, and the case against Chandras was registered in 2018.

The bench asked Dave, “Why do you need Dominican Republic citizenship…you have children in the US, holding a US passport. You operated from the UAE.”

Citing humanitarian grounds, Dave said there is a tragedy in the family, and his client will not go to Haridwar, and insisted on her presence in the ceremonies held after a family member’s death.

After hearing the arguments, the top court allowed Preeti Chandra to come out of jail between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a day to attend the last rites ceremony of her grandmother. The bench directed police officers to escort her to the place she wants to visit, and she will not be allowed to use any mobile phone or access any documents.

