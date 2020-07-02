ED under some pressure, says Patel after third grilling

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) After hours of grilling by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on links with fugitive Sterling Biotech promoters, Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel said the financial probe agency is working under some pressure as no proof has been found against him despite answering 128 questions.

This is the third time the ED questioned Patel under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 . Earlier he was first questioned on June 27 and then on June 30.

“I was asked 128 questions based on allegations but yet no proof was found against me. The agency was satisfied by my replies but the questioning is a result of political vendetta. I don’t know under whose pressure they are working,” Patel told mediapersons.

Patel said he is ready to answer more questions.

A team of ED on Thursday grilled Ahmed Patel at his residence for the third time in less than a week’s time in connection with its probe into multi-crore bank fraud case by the Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech.

