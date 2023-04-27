INDIA

ED wants to question Sukanya Mondal together with father Anubrata

With the Rouse Avenue District Court in Delhi granting three-day ED custody for Sukanya Mondal, the daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, the central agency intends to utilise the time by questioning her along with her father on the proceeds of the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

Anubrata Mondal is currently lodged in Tihal Jail in the national capital.

ED sources said that a lot of inconsistencies were found in the statements made by Sukanya Mondal about the sources of funds in the companies where she is a director, or in the rice-mills where she is a partner.

The two companies with Sukanya Mondal as the director are Neer Developer Pvt Ltd and ANM Agrochem Foods Pvt Ltd, which have their offices in the same address as Bholebam Rice Mill in Birbhum’s Bolpur town, which is also owned by her.

As per the records accumulated by both the ED and the CBI, which is conducting a parallel probe into the cattle-smuggling scam, there is a personal bank fixed deposit of Rs 16 crore in her name.

“On one hand, she had repeatedly denied knowledge about the sources of funds. On the other hand, she had repeatedly ignored summons because she wanted to avoid questioning along with her father, who’s in custody. But her three-day custody has given us an opportunity to question the father-daughter together,” an ED official said.

Sukanya Mondal was arrested by the ED in Delhi on Wednesday.

