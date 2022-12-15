ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Eddie Murphy to be feted with Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes

‘Beverly Hills Cop’ star Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the upcoming 80th annual Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced.

The 61-year-old actor previously earned six Golden Globe nominations, including new star of the year back in 1983 for the film ’48 Hrs’, reports People magazine. His other acting nominations came for the movies ‘Trading Places’, ‘The Nutty Professor’, ‘Dreamgirls’ and ‘Dolemite Is My Name’.

“We’re honoured to present this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy,” HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a press release, accessed by People. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career – in front of and behind the camera – has had through the decades.”

The ‘Coming 2 America’ actor next stars in Netflix’s comedy ‘You People’ with Jonah Hill, and he’s working on the sequel ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’.

According to People, previous recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which is decided on by the HFPA Board of Directors, include George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, and Tom Hanks.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the upcoming awards show. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards will air live on Tuesday, January 10, from 5-8 p.m. PST/8-11 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock.

