Striker Eddie Nketiah has agreed on a new long-term contract with Arsenal, the English football club confirmed on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who was due to be out of contract at the end of the month, has made 92 first-team appearances and scored 23 goals since his first-team debut for the Gunners in 2017. He finished last season in good form, starting Arsenal’s last eight league games and scoring five goals.

“I’m delighted Eddie is staying with us. He represents what we are all about and all the values of the club,” said manager Mikel Arteta in a statement.

“We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him,” he added.

Arsenal have not disclosed the length of Nketiah’s new deal, instead of describing it as “long-term”. The Londoner will also wear Thierry Henry’s iconic No. 14 shirt next season, having previously worn number 30.

Nketiah’s new No. 14 shirt was worn by Arsenal legend Henry between 1999 and 2007, with the Frenchman scoring 228 goals for the Gunners in two separate spells. Since then, the number has been given to strikers — with Theo Walcott and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang taking over the mantle as Arsenal’s No. 14. Walcott scored over 100 Arsenal goals in his Gunners career, while Aubameyang netted 92 times with that number before departing for Barcelona in January.

Nketiah, who marked his home debut with two goals against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup in 2017 and featured in the FA Cup and Community Shield-winning teams in 2020, is also the England Under-21s all-time top scorer with 16 goals in 17 appearances and captained the side that won the 2021 European Under-21 Championships.

Arsenal will start their 2022/23 Premier League campaign away at Crystal Palace on August 5. Arteta’s side, who finished fifth in the Premier League last term, will then host Leicester City on August 13 before travelling to the newly-promoted Bournemouth on August 20.

