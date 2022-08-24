BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Edelweiss AMC launches Edelweiss Gold and Silver ETF Fund of Fund

NewsWire
0
0

Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd has launched ‘Edelweiss Gold and Silver ETF Fund of Fund’, which will open for subscription today and closes on September 7.

“Edelweiss Gold and Silver ETF Fund of Fund is suitable for investors seeking to invest in asset classes that can aid portfolios during the downturn. It can help investors offset the volatility in their equity portfolios. Both metals have underperformed in recent times and the dollar index, which has an inverse correlation with gold and silver, may weaken in the near term, hence, it could be a good time to invest in gold and silver at this point in time,” said Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO Edelweiss Asset Management Limited.

Gold and silver have proven to be popular investment tools in current times as they offer a hedge against inflation.

These precious metals also have a low correlation with equities and therefore offer you better diversification. Compared to physical gold and silver, the Mutual Fund structure offers greater convenience, affordability, and liquidity.

A mix of gold and silver is ideal as gold performs well during the recession while silver outperforms during precious metal bull rallies.

Both provide a good hedge against inflation in the long run and have low correlations with equities.

20220824-111204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DoT gives green signal for 5G trials, no Chinese tech player...

    Automaker Geely acquires ailing Chinese smartphone brand Meizu

    Custom duty exemption on cotton imports condemned

    India was never traditional supplier of wheat to world: Goyal