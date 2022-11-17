INDIA

Editor of news portal arrested for seeking sexual favours from woman

NewsWire
0
0

An editor of a news portal was arrested on Thursday for indulging in an indecent act with a woman and seeking sexual favours from her in Sector 20, here.

The arrested person was identified as Wasim Ahmed from an area near Noida Sub Mall.

Ahmed used to abuse and threaten the victim, who works in a consultancy firm, saying that he will get her sacked from her job if she did not agree to what he was saying.

He also badmouthed her to people known to her.

On November 14, the victim had lodged a complaint against Ahmed stating that he was abusing her and seeking sexual favours. He was also threatening her and demanding money, she said.

20221117-180202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    African national held with heroin worth Rs 5 crore

    Delhi doctors treat young boy with spinal deformity since birth

    Qualcomm showcases its AR glasses with next-gen chip

    Maha farmers suicides: Congress demands cases against state govt