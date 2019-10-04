EDMC starts trial run of Krishna Nagar pedestrianisation

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday started the trial run of pedestrianisation and parking management of Krishna Nagar Lal Quarter Market.

The trial run is being conducted between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. from October 7 to 11, 2019.

According to the plan, the main road of the Lal Quarter Market from Chachi Building to Ghondli Chowk has been developed as a pedestrian walkway and another small stretch of Mandir Marg has been made non-motorized zone.

Standing Committee Chairman, Sandeep Kapoor said that pedestrianisation of 1.25 Km long stretch would help decongest the market and increase footfall.

The traffic police are providing full assistance.

The trial run will help identify shortcomings in the plan, Kapoor said.

