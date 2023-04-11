INDIASCI-TECH

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah appoints Sumit Rewri as PW OnlyIAS CEO

NewsWire
0
0

PhysicsWallah (PW), India’s only profitable edtech platform, on Tuesday appointed Sumit Rewri as the CEO of its new UPSC vertical called PW OnlyIAS.

PW and OnlyIAS joined hands in October last year.

With 8 years of experience in the UPSC preparation field, Rewri built a strong community of more than 1.33 million students on the OnlyIAS Youtube channel, where he guided and mentored them to strengthen their preparation.

Under Rewri, an engineer who worked at TCS till 2014, OnlyIAS with a team of more than 200 people, has become a leading choice for UPSC aspirants.

“We will focus on quality content, implementing new-age teaching practices, and working extensively on students’ demands. We are most confident that together we will bring innovation to UPSC preparation,” said Alakh Pandey, CEO and Founder, PW.

Rewri said that at PW OnlyIAS, “we will provide UPSC aspirants best technology-enhanced educational content”.

Founded in 2020 by Pandey, a star YouTube teacher, and Prateek Maheshwari, PhysicsWallah had raised $100 million from WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures at a valuation of $1.1 billion in June last year.

India’s 101st unicorn, PW prepares students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET and CA.

PW offers educational content in seven languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Gujarati, with over 22 million subscribers across 39 YouTube channels and more than 10 million app downloads on Google Play Store.

20230411-183203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman inspector among 4 cops suspended on extortion charges in K’taka

    Disha Patani wishes ‘Tiggy’ Tiger Shroff, calls him ‘beautiful’

    Halari donkeys down to mere 439 in native tract of Saurashtra

    TRS to stay away from opposition meeting on Presidential polls