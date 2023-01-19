Schools and higher education institutions across the country will organise special programmes on G20 themes under the ambit of India’s Presidency starting from this month until September, according to the UGC.

All the events should be amplified through local and social media platforms of the institutions. Reports with photographs and videos may be uploaded on the UGC portal.

With the expectation that India’s G20 Presidency should touch every student across the country, an innovative outreach programme, ‘University Connect’ has also been proposed in which the institutions can involve their students in a range of events on G20 themes spread across the year.

UGC chairman professor M. Jagadesh Kumar said that the programme aims to project the youth as cultural ambassadors who can build long-lasting relationships with the G20 fraternity.

This will be an opportunity to young Indians in bringing new ideas and perspectives to G20-related topics, he said.

The UGC in a letter also requested the universities to initiate an action plan and undertake suitable activities and ensure dissemination of the issues under the ambit of India’s G20 Presidency across different locales, Kumar added.

According to the UGC, pre-scheduled events of institutions like convocation, annual days, sporting events, should be branded as G20 events.

Logos, posters, standees of G20 should be displayed on the campus and all events of the institution.

The open file for the design is being shared.

Special events including seminars, quiz, painting, crossword, declamation, marathon, cycling marathon, Insta-Reel and other competitions, can also be organised on G20-related themes at the institution and state levels with a grand finale in September at the national level.

RIS (Resource & information Centre for Developing Countries) is organising seminars at 75 universities.

All institutions will also undertake regular Swachchta Campaigns in and around their respective campuses as part of the G20 event.

G20 branded t-shirts, caps, wrist bands, badges can be distributed to participating students and to NSS, NYKS volunteers

The celebrations will culminate in a grand event in September.

Institutions may ensure maximum community participation in these events.

