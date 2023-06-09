INDIA

Educational institutes in Goa to remain closed on Saturday

Schools which had reopened for the new academic year in the coastal state will remain closed on Saturday due to the delay in the monsoon.

The state Education Department on Friday issued a circular stating that due to extreme heat and delay in the monsoons in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to shut down all the educational institutions on Saturday.

It said that all government, aided, unaided primary/middle/secondary/higher secondary and special schools are requested to compensate for the academic loss in future, if any.

At many places in Goa, the primary classrooms were shut early than the regular timings amid the hot and humid weather, which caused discomfort in the classrooms.

