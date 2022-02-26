‘Ee Raathale’ portrays a fated love tale of Vikram, Prerana

Actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ will hit the screens worldwide soon.

The video song ‘Ee Raathale’, which was released earlier, portrays the breezy romance between the lead pair in the much-anticipated movie.

Set in Europe backdrop, from the 1970s the video is picturised against the backdrop of a beautiful, snowing European city, which looks straight out of a fairyland.

The portrayal of the couple’s ‘destined’ love tale, some beautiful locales of Europe grabs the eyeballs. The song ‘Ee Raathale’, is crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harini Ivaturi, while the lyrics are penned by Krishna Kanth.

Justin Prabhakaran has composed the music for the song, which is also visually attractive.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the much-awaited pan-India movie is produced under the banner UV Creations. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, and will be released in multiple languages across the world. Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Kunal Roy Kapur, and others play important roles in the movie.

‘Radhe Shyam’ is slated for its grand release on March 11.

20220226-175605