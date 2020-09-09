EESL deploys 1,514 EVs under National E-Mobility Programme

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Power PSUs’ joint venture EESL on Wednesday said that it has, till date, deployed 1,514 electric vehicles on roads under the National E-Mobility Programme.

The move has made an impact on the environment by enabling reduction of 5,604 tonnes of CO2 emissions so far.

The company, in a statement, said the fleet of 1,514 electric vehicles has travelled 3 crore green kilometers.

“Despite restrictions such as ban on firecrackers during Diwali, and guidelines on the real estate industry, air pollution in India remains to be a major concern.

“Emissions from vehicles that run on fossil fuels are one of the biggest contributors to air quality deterioration,” it said, adding that electric vehicles provide a solution to air pollution and contribute to sustainable development.

“Electric vehicles deployed by EESL have already helped save 2.09 million liters of fuel and led to energy savings of approximately Rs 1,359.4 lakh,” the statement said.

In 2018, the Centre, with the aim to provide an impetus to the entire e-mobility ecosystem, launched the National E-Mobility Programme.

The objective of this programme is to create a sustainable demand for e-vehicles, promote domestic manufacturing for both EVs and lithium-ion batteries, reduce oil imports and GHG emissions from the transport sector.

“There are no two ways about the fact that the future of mobility, not only in India but globally, is electric and it is time we equipped ourselves for it. With a supportive policy framework, India’s journey towards electric mobility has commenced,” Saurabh Kumar, EVC, EESL, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Besides, the company is aggressively working towards building a robust EV charging ecosystem in the country.

“As on date, 534 captive chargers (342 AC & 192 DC) have also been commissioned in states or UT…,” the statement said.

“Till date, 156 Public Charging Stations (PCS) have been installed in NDMC Delhi, SDMC Delhi, CMRL Chennai, Maha Metro Nagpur, Noida Authority, Naya Raipur Development Authority and NKDA Kolkata.”

–IANS

