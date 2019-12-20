EESL, HPCL to develop EV public charging infrastructure

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) To accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up of public charging infrastructure as part of the National Electric Mobility Programme.

The two organisations signed a two-year MoU with the objective of “synergising business development for set up public charging infrastructure to boost electric mobility in India”.

“The MoU covers collaboration for planning, development and installation of charging installations at suitable locations for two, three, and four-wheeler vehicles,” the EESL said in a statement on Monday.

“With the installation of public charging stations, the range anxiety of EV owners is expected to reduce, which will increase the adoption of electric mobility.”

–IANS

rv/vd