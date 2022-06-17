With summer in the offing, it’s all about making sure the skin is covered with sun block creams and stays moist and hydrated to withstand the rays of the summer sun.

While everyone is diligent about sun screen and generally lather on generous amounts from head to toe, there is one part of the body that is usually neglected and that is the lips. While you may exfoliate, scrub, moisturise and hydrate your lips, you very likely don’t do anything to protect your lips from the sun.

In fact, you may not even realise that your lips are getting sunburned just like the rest of your face and body. If you do end up getting sunburnt on your lips, here are a few things you can do to treat and heal it well.

Get out of the sun:

If your lips have been sunburnt, then the first thing to do is stay away from more sun exposure. Stay indoors and avoid exposing lips to direct sunlight so they can heal. Recovering from sunburn of the lips can last anywhere between 3 and 5 days. While the lips are healing it is best to avoid more exposure to UV rays of the sun.

Apply something cold:

If the sunburn on the lips is mild, a cold compress on the lips can help reduce the swelling as well as the heat emanating from the lips. Another way to cool down hot and burned lips is to apply a layer of yogurt or placing a soft icy washcloth on the lips.

Stay hydrated:

When the skin and lips are sunburnt, dehydration is the most common side effect. To combat this, ensure your water intake is good. Also, when you are stepping out, apply lip balms that contain SPF, so lips have sunscreen protection as well.

Moisturise:

Apply moisturisers on the lips to help the healing process. Note though, avoid petroleum jellies like Vaseline as these are designed to trap heat in and so might end up disrupting the healing process. The idea is to moisturise the lips while allowing the lips to breathe and release the heat.

Aloe Vera:

The soothing effects of aloe vera on sub burns is already well documented. It’s healing capabilities extend to treating sunburn in the lips as well. Just cut off the stalk, squeeze out the gel and apply it on the lips. It’s even better if you can chill it in the refrigerator before application.